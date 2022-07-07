Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

CLVT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,658,000 after acquiring an additional 428,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 239,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,537,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

