Clean Yield Group Buys Shares of 69 Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $484.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

