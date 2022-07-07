Clean Yield Group Has $138,000 Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 29,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 93,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.87 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

