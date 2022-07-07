Clean Yield Group Sells 193 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

