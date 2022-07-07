Clean Yield Group Sells 20,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in New Gold were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $770.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

