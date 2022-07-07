Clean Yield Group Sells 83 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $349.02 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.24 and its 200 day moving average is $387.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.93.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

