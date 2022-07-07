CloakCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $463.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and $463.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 155.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00020782 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,862,342 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

