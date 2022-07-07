Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.71 and last traded at $66.76. 27,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,687,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 615.9% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 31,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,168,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

