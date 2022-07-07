Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

