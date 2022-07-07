Collective Family Office LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $594.90 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $3,040,882. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

