Collective Family Office LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

