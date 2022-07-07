Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $425.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.