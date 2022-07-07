Columbus Macro LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,342. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,309 shares of company stock worth $5,512,357. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

