Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,828. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

