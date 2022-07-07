Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 31,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,116. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

