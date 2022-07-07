Columbus Macro LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.