Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,116,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$49.90 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,894 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

