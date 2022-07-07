Columbus Macro LLC Takes $771,000 Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

PEY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 5,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,063. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

