Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

