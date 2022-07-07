Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.58.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

