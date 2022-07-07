ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $971.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

