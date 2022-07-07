Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in June

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,478.42 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,360.73 and a 52-week high of $1,919.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,507.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,636.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,525.00.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

