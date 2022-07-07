Contrasting Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) & Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON)

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, meaning that its share price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Communities has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Second Street Capital and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Century Communities 12.77% 32.96% 16.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Second Street Capital and Century Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Century Communities $4.22 billion 0.37 $498.50 million $15.76 3.04

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Century Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Second Street Capital and Century Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Communities 0 1 4 0 2.80

Century Communities has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given Century Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Summary

Century Communities beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Second Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

