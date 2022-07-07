Contrasting SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) & Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SciSparc and Axsome Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciSparc N/A N/A N/A Axsome Therapeutics N/A -389.71% -129.08%

SciSparc has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of SciSparc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciSparc and Axsome Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciSparc $1.99 million 1.20 -$5.79 million N/A N/A Axsome Therapeutics N/A N/A -$130.40 million ($3.72) -12.13

SciSparc has higher revenue and earnings than Axsome Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SciSparc and Axsome Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciSparc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91

Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $89.62, suggesting a potential upside of 98.66%. Given Axsome Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axsome Therapeutics is more favorable than SciSparc.

About SciSparc (Get Rating)

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. The company has an agreement with Procaps to develop and commercially manufacture SCI-110 and CannAmide, a palmitoylethanolamide oral tablet in soft gel capsule form. It also has an agreement with the Sheba Fund for Health Services and Research to examine the potential role of SCI-210 for the treatment of status epilepticus; and The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's to conduct a phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SCI-110 in patients with Alzheimer's disease and agitation. The company was formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and changed its name to SciSparc Ltd. in January 2021. SciSparc Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation. It is also developing AXS-07, a novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic, and investigational medicine that has completed two Phase III trials for the acute treatment of migraine; AXS-12, a selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase III trial to treat narcolepsy; and AXS-14, a novel, oral, and investigational medicine that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

