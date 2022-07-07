Convergence (CONV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $476,960.00

Convergence (CONV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Convergence has a market cap of $2.20 million and $476,960.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

