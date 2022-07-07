Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.98

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 11186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.
In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 132,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
Further Reading
