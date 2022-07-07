Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.98

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 11186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 132,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

