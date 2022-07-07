Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 6,709 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $185,091,000 after buying an additional 229,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

