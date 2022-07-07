Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 7,357 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1,409.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
