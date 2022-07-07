Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,618 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $210.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.67. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

