Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

