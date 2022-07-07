Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.42% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000.

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $46.15.

