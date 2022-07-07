Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

EMR opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.