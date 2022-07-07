Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $86,724,377 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

