Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $293.76 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

