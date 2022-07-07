Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $5,270,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 568,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $490.27. 13,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,533. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $399.20 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.73 and a 200 day moving average of $518.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

