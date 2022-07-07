Country Trust Bank Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

