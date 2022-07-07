Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.83

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 101764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Covestro from €62.00 ($64.58) to €58.50 ($60.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Covestro from €43.00 ($44.79) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($75.00) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Covestro from €64.00 ($66.67) to €62.00 ($64.58) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

