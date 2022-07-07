Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Trading Up 11.3%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) was up 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.37 and last traded at C$9.28. Approximately 2,836,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,515,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.06.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

