Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.15

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 17866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.92.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.61). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -204.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

