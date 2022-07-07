CROAT (CROAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $102,103.10

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. CROAT has a total market cap of $102,103.10 and $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 171.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,936,384 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.