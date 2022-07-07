Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006277 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00577782 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004948 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00172924 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.