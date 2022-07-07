Crust Market Capitalization Reaches $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005815 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00534046 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00177644 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

