Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) to Issue GBX 10 Dividend

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CRS traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 114.25 ($1.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.52. The stock has a market cap of £95.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.50 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 657.59 and a quick ratio of 657.59.

Get Crystal Amber Fund alerts:

About Crystal Amber Fund (Get Rating)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.