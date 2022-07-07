Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) to Issue GBX 10 Dividend

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON CRS traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 114.25 ($1.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.52. The stock has a market cap of £95.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.50 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 657.59 and a quick ratio of 657.59.
