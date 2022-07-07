Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $267.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,867. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.23.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cummins by 1,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

