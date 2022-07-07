Currys (LON:CURY) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.15) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LON CURY traded up GBX 5.83 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.38 ($0.88). The company had a trading volume of 9,365,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,271. The company has a market capitalization of £820.42 million and a PE ratio of 3,619.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 65.65 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 143 ($1.73).

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

