CUTcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $561,761.46 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $561,761.46 and approximately $11.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00093450 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00259722 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.