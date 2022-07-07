CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.05.

NYSE CVS opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $301,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

