CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.21. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 70,597 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22.
CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)
CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.
