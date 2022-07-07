CyberMiles (CMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,727.00

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $37,727.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,443.85 or 1.00099175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00245285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00043494 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

