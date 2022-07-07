Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Up 15.1%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) shot up 15.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.61. 108,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 38,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Cymat Technologies Company Profile (CVE:CYM)
